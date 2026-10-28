FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Crazy Polack's avatar
Crazy Polack
40m

Hmmm, God seems to have provided all that we need to stay healthy, or to regain health!

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Martin J Miller's avatar
Martin J Miller
24m

It makes sense that the Japanese researchers went down this path of investigation. Ivermectin which was discovered as bacterial Avermectin near a Japanese golf course, has all sort of viral and anti bacterial properties, and has been used in combination with other drugs to turn around cancerous conditions. In light of that past success it only makes sense ( in a country other than the US) to continue this exploration of the efficacy of other kinds of bacterial treatments to Cancer. Bravo!!

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