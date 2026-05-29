FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
4h

Thank you so much for this valuable information!

There's a reason acupuncture has been used for centuries, because it works!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Matthew Alfs's avatar
Matthew Alfs
4h

As a botanical-medicine clinician who works with folks afflicted with tick-transmitted infections, I can't tell you how thrilled I was to see this study! Thank you so very, VERY much, Nic!

Your Substack newsletter has been my favorite among the many to which I subscribe and I frequently link your fine research on my clinic Facebook page. (Your previous reference to the study showing colostrum is superior to the flu shot was priceless--life-saving, to be sure--just like your present post.) Keep up the fantastic work!

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture