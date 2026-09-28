FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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John Humiston's avatar
John Humiston
2h

No one has spoken so clearly on the real potential of available medical treatments before. Having spent most of my medical career learning and practicing scientific treatments like these, I tell you that many such treatments exist which are so much more effective than those that limit themselves to prescription pharmaceuticals and surgery. This is the true science, and it's not limited to just a few conditions. We have become so accustomed to mediocre results. The reality is so different.

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
2h

Excellent news. Thanks, Nic.

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