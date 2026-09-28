by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A recent clinical study found that a simple topical solution of vitamin C in DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide) produced striking responses in biopsy-confirmed squamous cell carcinoma in situ (SCCIS), an early form of skin cancer confined to the epidermis.

The study included 17 patients with 27 biopsy-confirmed SCCIS lesions. Participants applied a 30% ascorbic acid solution in 95% DMSO/5% distilled water directly to the lesions twice daily for 12 weeks using a small brush.

Key findings:

56% of lesions achieved complete histologic clearance — meaning no carcinoma was detected when the treated area was re-biopsied and examined under the microscope.

44% of lesions shrank by more than 85% .

Mean lesion area fell by 71% , from 1.06 cm² at baseline to 0.30 cm² after treatment.

94% of patients avoided surgical excision .

Only 2 of 27 lesions (7%) failed to respond .

Treatment was generally well tolerated, with no participants discontinuing because of adverse effects.

They used DMSO as a skin-penetration enhancer. DMSO can temporarily alter the lipid structure of the outer skin barrier, helping a water-soluble compound such as vitamin C penetrate more effectively into the treated lesion. The authors note that DMSO itself may have some biological effects, although it was primarily intended to function as a delivery vehicle in this formulation.

The proposed anticancer mechanism involves high concentrations of ascorbate acting as a pro-oxidant in tumor tissue, generating hydrogen peroxide and oxidative stress that may preferentially damage malignant cells. Post-treatment pathology showed marked reduction or disappearance of carcinoma, sometimes with only residual atypical or precancerous changes remaining.

Larger randomized trials to now needed confirm these striking results.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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