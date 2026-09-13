In September 2026, Conservative MP Dean Allison convened four days of independent hearings on Parliament Hill to hear from Canadians who reported injuries after COVID-19 vaccination. Fifty witnesses were selected from more than 1,400 applicants.

On the final day, September 11, former Canadian Broadcasting Corporation investigative journalist and CTV foreign correspondent Rodney Palmer testified. Palmer is a veteran journalists with over two decades of reporting experience, including bureau-chief posts in India, China, and the Middle East.

For readers unfamiliar with the CBC— it is Canada’s national public media network and is by far the most dominant and influential domestic cultural and news producer. The Crown corporation (a company owned by the federal government) was founded by Parliament in 1936 and is funded through parliamentary appropriations and advertising. Its editorial independence is supposedly protected by law.

65% of Canadians use at least one CBC/Radio-Canada service each month, detailed in the Future of CBC/Radio-Canada report. It employs over 3,500 news staff whom audiences generally view as trustworthy.

Rodney Palmer testified that the CBC—the organization that trained him—had ceased independent reporting during the pandemic and became a state propaganda organ. Referencing his experience covering authoritarian systems, he argued the corporation began using the same on-air talent and formats to deliver a government message rather than investigating the reality of the pandemic response.

He cited examples that included segments advising viewers how to handle relatives who questioned official accounts, the use of government-funded academics presented as independent experts, messaging aimed at children, and participation in initiatives such as the Trusted News Initiative.

In his view, the repeated “safe and effective” messaging, combined with limited coverage of reported injuries, was a species of propaganda—defined as the intentional shaping of public opinion through selective facts and omission—rather than journalism.

The testimony, delivered with slides, drew applause in the room and circulated quickly among independent media and on social platforms. Mainstream coverage of the hearings themselves were limited; CBC’s head of public affairs later said the broadcaster had covered the pandemic “thoughtfully and thoroughly” and that viewers were free to judge that coverage.

It seems to me that Palmer’s testimony was of great historic significance, and that he should be applauded as one of the only veteran reporters within the entire British Commonwealth of Nations who had the brains, courage, and independent spirit to report the truth of the matter. In a world of total weenies, Mr. Palmer demonstrated that he is one of the few real men left in broadcast journalism. We salute him.

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