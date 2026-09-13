FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
2h

This is not at all surprising because we certainly had it happening here in the US also on basically every mainstream Channel. But it is beyond disgusting even 6 years later. I guess what is more horrifying to me is how many people still believe the propaganda they were fed. They are blind and deaf and have no idea. But they are everywhere.

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John's avatar
John
1h

The CBC has been a house organ for the liberal government long before the plandemic, they just went all in when they were needed to spread the "safe and effective" narrative. The last time I watched their biased reporting was over 30 years ago when Preston Manning and the Reform party didn't do well in a federal election, their biased reporter was actually grinning, gloating and chuckling about it.

I have zero use for the CBC, zero.

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