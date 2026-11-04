By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The measles vaccine, part of the MMR and MMR+ combinations, is a live attenuated vaccine meaning the virus that is injected is live but weakened. The package insert says the vaccine itself can cause atypical measles. If that is the case, can the vaccine and the infection itself have neurological sequelae that can be compared?

SSPE and Profound Autism: Two Post-Encephalitic States on a Shared Spectrum

Introduction

Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE) and profound autism are, on their face, are two similar conditions on a spectrum. SSPE is a rare, uniformly fatal neurodegenerative disease caused by persistent wild-type or vaccine-derived measles virus infection of the central nervous system, typically emerging 6–8 years after the initial measles infection. Profound autism is a severe neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by intellectual disability, minimal or absent functional language, and lifelong dependence on caregivers occuring after administration of bundled vaccines including the live attenuated measles vaccine.