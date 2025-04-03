Fellow Substack author Maryanne Demasi posted an excellent report headlined “Surge in brain tumours among nurses at Boston hospital triggers urgent inquiry.”

Statisticians will tell you that the existence of geographical clusters for diseases like cancer and Lou Gehrig’s may just be a fluke and that it’s very difficult to prove that they aren’t a fluke. However, provided the representations in Demasi’s report are accurate, it’s hard to believe that so many cases of brain cancer among nurses in a specific hospital is merely a fluke.

I wonder if a COVID-19 mRNA “hot lot” containing something especially oncogenic was delivered to this hospital. One should consider the hypothetical possibility that such a contaminant was subsequently discovered and removed from production after the particular lot was delivered, but the manufacturing error already made was concealed.

