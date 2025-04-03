"Surge in brain tumours among nurses at Boston hospital triggers urgent inquiry"
Was an especially oncogenic hot lot delivered to hospital?
Fellow Substack author Maryanne Demasi posted an excellent report headlined “Surge in brain tumours among nurses at Boston hospital triggers urgent inquiry.”
Statisticians will tell you that the existence of geographical clusters for diseases like cancer and Lou Gehrig’s may just be a fluke and that it’s very difficult to prove that they aren’t a fluke. However, provided the representations in Demasi’s report are accurate, it’s hard to believe that so many cases of brain cancer among nurses in a specific hospital is merely a fluke.
I wonder if a COVID-19 mRNA “hot lot” containing something especially oncogenic was delivered to this hospital. One should consider the hypothetical possibility that such a contaminant was subsequently discovered and removed from production after the particular lot was delivered, but the manufacturing error already made was concealed.
But joining all the dots over the last 4 years lead you to one and only one logical conclusion. Without going into detail a crime has been and continues to be committed - far worse than any other in history. At least we must all speak out to try and awaken the masses from their ignorance and idiotic slumber .
Those paying attention, while employing a modicum of reasoning capacity, rejected COVID injection long ago, often from the start. I do feel sorry for the great many who were coerced into being injected, which probably included many of those nurses.