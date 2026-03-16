By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In medicine, doctors and nurses take the Hippocratic Oath which states above all we will do no harm. For this and so many other reasons large fractions of healthcare providers are against war and the killing of others. After years now of images and videos depicting bombing of residential buildings, mass displacement, and invariably corpses, I wondered about the impact of trauma care on the outcomes of kinetic warfare. Alter AI assisted in this grim task.

💥 Death and Destruction from the Sky

Modern urban warfare has blurred the lines between military and civilian spaces, turning neighborhoods, schools, and hospitals into unwilling frontlines. The attacking air force with overwhelming military superiority can give warnings for civilians to leave, but these are also warnings to resistance fighters who leave with the others. Nations that have sustained the most damage have no effective air defense systems. So bombing campaigns end up targeting those surprised or sadly warned civilians who are unable to leave their homes including senior citizens, the disabled, and families with no other choice but to hunker down. The cycle of bombardment across Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran illustrates a grim constant: when infrastructure collapses, the survival rate after blast and crush injury plummets—not because of the injuries themselves, but due to the systemic failure of emergency medicine under siege.