By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, age 68, has revealed she has breast cancer. Wiles, the daughter of famed sportscaster Pat Summerall, has been credited with keeping down chaos and personnel turnover in the Trump 2.0 administration. Her mother Kathy Jacobs died from an abdominal cancer at age 71. Even though there is no public record of her testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 or taking COVID-19 vaccines, it is reasonable to consider the six year pandemic in her scenario. If she is wise, she will ask her doctors to stain the tissue for Spike protein and perform reverse PCR testing to detect Pfizer or Moderna mRNA if she has taken either of these vaccines. Alter AI assisted with this focussed review.

The Post‑2020 Rise of Breast Cancer: Infection, Vaccination, and the Spike Protein Hypothesis

The past five years have witnessed a troubling pattern in global oncology registries: an apparent increase in new and recurrent breast cancer diagnoses, sometimes at younger ages and in more aggressive forms than before the COVID‑19 pandemic. While the social disruption of cancer screening and care certainly accounted for part of this rise, emerging laboratory and case‑based evidence points to a biological dimension worth closer scrutiny. Both SARS‑CoV‑2 infection and the mRNA vaccines used to prevent it share a common molecular signature—the Spike (S) glycoprotein—and mounting studies report its presence in breast tissue, sometimes months after exposure. These findings raise questions about whether repeated or persistent Spike expression might influence mammary‑cell biology, immune surveillance, or tumor microenvironmental conditions that favor malignant progression.