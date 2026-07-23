FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
39m

Perhaps the Europeans should be grateful they don’t have as much a/c as Americans. According to this article, sweating is healthy and rids the body of toxins. However, we must stay hydrated. Good advice.

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