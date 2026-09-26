Living in our current Age of the Tyrannical Weeny often takes the fun out of being human. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I had long vaguely suspected that about 85% percent of humanity is incapable of free and independent thought, and merely conforms to prevailing doctrines, hysterias, and fashions. Nevertheless, I was still able to enjoy the company of most people, especially in pleasant social settings with lots of wine flowing.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed that the cocktail party atmosphere that prevails during times of peace and prosperity may vanish in an instant when people are afraid. Fear makes people conformist fools, which is why men in power have always relished bogeymen and the opportunities they generate for expanding central power and trampling on the rights of freethinking individuals.

This morning I felt a fresh surge of misanthropy when someone sent me this article in The Guardian, “Granit Xhaka admits to receiving fake Covid vaccination certificate in 2022.”

Granit Xhaka has been withdrawn from Switzerland’s squad after he admitted receiving a fake Covid vaccination certificate in 2022. The Sunderland and Switzerland captain – who was an Arsenal player at the time – has apologised for this “mistake” and will sit out his country’s forthcoming four Nations League matches. Xhaka is poised to be questioned by the prosecutor’s office in Lucerne next week as it decides whether any criminal proceedings will be initiated regarding the alleged issue of a series of false Covid certificates by a doctor based in the Swiss city during the pandemic. The doctor, who was first investigated in 2023, has denied the allegations.

Especially dreary to me was Xhaka’s statement that he issued on Instagram.

In recent days there has been much reporting about a matter from my past. I would like to address this personally,” he wrote. “At the time, I was personally very uncertain and had serious concerns regarding the Covid-19 vaccination. I felt deep distrust of the vaccine and was plagued by fear and uncertainty. In this turbulent emotional state, I obtained a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my open questions through the proper channels. Today I clearly see this was not the right course of action. It was a mistake. I am sorry. I take responsibility for this decision, am committed to investigating the matter and am co-operating with the relevant authorities.”

I shudder to think of the Maoist struggle session that yielded this statement.

A spokesperson for the Lucerne cantonal prosector’s office said:

The aim [of the inquiries] is to clarify whether there has been conduct relevant under criminal law in connection with the possible fraudulent obtaining of a false certification and/or document forgery.

Notice the total lack of consideration that it was the criminal vaccine mandate— and not actions of individuals who avoided obeying it—that should be investigated.

Now comes the news that star striker Breel Embolo has also run afoul of the Swiss Holy Office of the COVID-19 Vaccine Inquisition, and has also been dropped from the upcoming Nations League tournament because he too avoided being injected with an experimental potion known to pose an especially high risk of myocarditis in young male athletes.

So depressing.

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