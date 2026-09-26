FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Stephen Rhodes's avatar
Stephen Rhodes
25m

Well they were fake vaccines so fairs fair, they only needed a fake exemption certificate. Let me know when the hangings of the vaccine pushers are starting so I can get a front seat.

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RedStateNW's avatar
RedStateNW
20m

I hope the Swiss National Team gets absolutely crushed without their two "brightest" (i.e. smartest) stars! These proceedings are a complete mockery of Justice.

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