FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
3d

Simple test for the morality of any ideology: does it require coercion?

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3d

There is no difference between America and Rome 2,000 years ago. Corruption always leads to destruction.

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