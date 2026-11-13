By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dengue fever is called “breakbone fever” because the illness causes severe, debilitating muscle, joint, and bone pain that can feel intense enough that bones are actually breaking. The term dates back to 1780, when American physician Dr. Benjamin Rush documented a major dengue outbreak in Philadelphia. In his medical notes, he described the illness as “bilious remitting fever” and noted that patients and locals referred to it as “break-bone fever” due to the agonizing muscle and joint pain that accompanied the sudden high fever. The dengue virus is a single-stranded, positive-sense RNA virus. It belongs to the family Flaviviridae and the genus Orthoflavivirus (which also includes Zika, West Nile, and yellow fever viruses). Its genetic material consists of a single strand of positive-polarity RNA (about 10,700 to 11,000 bases long) that functions like messenger RNA (mRNA) inside host cells.

Why It Feels So Painful