FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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evergreen's avatar
evergreen
1h

Standing armies are indeed an invitation to escapade. Standing police force armies are why you pay your taxes. The property tax is heinous, supports your local enforcement army, and they in turn ensure that you contribute mightily to any galvanizing cause under the sun cooked up by both grifters who can't ranch/farm or produce tangible goods and services and by idle rich who have nothing but boredom to contend with and countless windmills at which to tilt.

If you haven't, go read Bastiat's essays. Guaranteed you will find masterpieces.

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
12m

I imagine that most average, everyday, decent people do not sit around fantasizing about acquiring power to force their will on others. But some people do. And I assume that is how a decent percentage of political, large scale industrial, and organized criminal positions are filled.

Over time, a sort of self perpetuating and self selecting system seems to naturally form and filter out any good or decent people.

We can all read history books. We are not the exception.

I'm in the middle of Whitney Web's book, One Nation Under Blackmail, vol 1. It's not the history we are told in school.

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