FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
4h

Why aren’t people in jail?

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Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
3h

'The Terror Factory: Inside the FBI's Manufactured War on Terrorism' by Trevor Aaronson provides the evidence for "how the FBI has built a vast network of informants to infiltrate Muslim communities and fabricate terrorist plots in order to make the appearance that the bureau is winning the war on terror". https://archive.org/details/terrorfactoryins0000aaro

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