FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Allie
2h

If something can have an effect, it can have a side effect. How extensively have the ingredients in Zeus been tested for potential adverse effects and drug interactions, both separately and when taken in combination? Just because a product is not synthetic does not mean that it is always safe when taken over a long period of time. One should consider the history of these products. Have the ingredients been used in combination by some tribe for generations without adverse effects? How does putting the ingredients in a capsule affect their safety compared to just consuming small amounts of the raw product? What are the pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of the product of combined ingredients?

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