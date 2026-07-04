FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Judy Kaplan Warner's avatar
Judy Kaplan Warner
6h

Yes, less government. But remember what John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” For a long time the majority of Americans fit the bill, including most immigrants. But two things have changed this. First, Roosevelt's New Deal led the way to big government that gave too many people the idea that the government should take care of them. And second, we have admitted hordes of people who didn't come here for freedom. They don't think the way we do and don't want to learn our ways. They are not suited to self-government (which means less government), to say the least. A considerable number think the government is their sugar daddy who owes them a lot of money. What to do except send them back to where they won't have self-government, of course.

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
6h

Thank you, Patriot John Leake~!

This is an absolutely perfect article for today~!

Happy 4th of July~!

Sincerely, Mike

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