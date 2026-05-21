By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Omaha, Nebraska has taken center stage for America’s attention to the MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak—buy why Omaha? Despite the WHO’s narrative that hantavirus ANDV is exclusively spreading human-to-human, there is no credible scientific evidence that the virus can transmit in exhaled breath, coughing, or sneezing. The ship has not been ruled out as the source of the outbreak. Not all passengers and crew outside of the US are locked up. So how can Americans be detained?