FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
3h

Case in point…Obama’s library. A starwars-esque monstrosity in what could have been a beautiful addition to the park.

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Danny Huckabee's avatar
Danny Huckabee
2h

Most all new building, like Obama's structure, is Stalinist. Ugly, brutal, cold, degrading, inhuman.

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