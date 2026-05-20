FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Ranch's avatar
Ranch
4h

Then what's the opposite of "grace"?

The saddest thing about all of this to me, is just how easily and quickly the establishment conservative class can justify their newfound hatred for Massie. The ability to digest the obvious lies and calumny about him is just remarkable. It's beyond Emperor Has New Clothes... it's more like the episode of Twilight Zone "It's a Good Life" where everyone praises Anthony no matter how deranged his actions with the unearthly phrase...."It's a Good Thing.... A real Good Thing!>

At least the people in the show had a reasonable fear.

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Edward Dibble's avatar
Edward Dibble
4h

Dark day.

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