FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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John Leake's avatar
John Leake
2h

Many thanks, David. Much obliged.

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
2h

I have forwarded your offer for the book interview to two men in media I have met previously, John Leake. I hope they contact you. They are on our side it seems, and well liked. I find them to be honest and discreet. Wide distribution of your book would be an asset in the recovery of the West.

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