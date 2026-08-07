By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Cancer cases are rising and almost all of us know someone with a new and advanced cancer. This is happening for two reasons: 1) the baby boomers born 1948-1964 are coming of age for cancer diagnoses, 2) the COVID-19 pandemic where both the infection and vaccination may be driving “turbo-cancers.” How can we get ahead of this?

🩸 Multi-Cancer Early Detection: The Blood Test Revolution

Cancer screening has been stuck in the Stone Age for decades — poke, prod, irradiate, and hope you catch something before it’s too late. MCED tests change that equation entirely. A single blood draw, analyzing cell-free DNA shed by tumors, can now screen for over 50 cancers simultaneously. Two companies dominate this emerging market: GRAIL (Galleri) and Exact Sciences (Cancerguard).