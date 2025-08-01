Yesterday I wrote a post titled Beating Back the Trolls, in which I requested that readers of our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, submit favorable Amazon customer reviews to counter an initial attack by two brain-dead trolls.

This morning we woke up to a 100 Five-Star reviews!

Yeats was wrong when he wrote that “the best lack all conviction.” The best mind their own business and pursue productive endeavors, while “the worst are full of passionate intensity” in their zeal for pursuing dark agendas.

We are deeply touched by our readers’ support in this ongoing battle between those who wish to elucidate reality and those who wish to obscure it in the service of their benighted orthodoxies and commercial interests.

Thank you so much for the honest, thoughtful, and positive reviews!

