FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1h

Please keep up the good fight Dr. McCullough and John Leake, with our support!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
43m

Following your requests. Your work is vital to shifting away from the pharma paradigm. Please keep going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture