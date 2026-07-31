FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Abraxas Hudson's avatar
Abraxas Hudson
3h

Dude was a legend. Long live the rebels! I made stacks of shirts in 2020 with this quote: Obedience to tyranny is death to Liberty.

Liberty is gasping for an air and it’s horrifying how few see it.

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Patrick Smith's avatar
Patrick Smith
2h

"The real owners are the big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. Forget the politicians. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don't. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything... And you know something? They'll get it. They'll get it all from you sooner or later, 'cause they own this fucking place. It's a big club, and you ain't in it."

George Carlin

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