Lately I’ve heard a lot of chatter suggesting that the work of DOGE is more symbolic than financially substantive, given that even hundreds of billions saved would still be only a fraction of the U.S. government’s debt leviathan.

As someone who works for a living and pays taxes, I am delighted by any elimination of profligate government spending. However, even if DOGE is primarily symbolic, it’s symbolism is extremely valuable.

For years I have been saying that in order for reason and prudence to prevail in the public forum, it is necessary to stop funding unreason. All of the insane projects, notions, and ideologies that have proliferated in recent years would go away if their funding was cut.

In 1799, Goya created a painting that he titled "The sleep of reason produces monsters.”

Likewise, the funding of unreason produces monsters. Thus, it seems to me that DOGE is telling the country and the world that the U.S. government now respects rational adult citizens who pay taxes. By cutting funding to lunatic projects, DOGE signals its allegiance to reason and prudence instead of wanton recklessness.

