By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Easily a half of men in my office have some degree of erectile dysfunction. Many are otherwise in the prime of their lives, travelling, and enjoying the rewards of a long arduous career. At The Wellness Company, we had this man in mind when we designed this product.

🍬 TWC Tadalafil Gum: A Chewable Revolution for Spontaneous Intimacy

Erectile dysfunction isn’t some rare affliction—it’s the elephant in the bedroom for a staggering number of men. By age 40, roughly 40% of men experience some degree of ED. That number climbs to 50% by 50, 60% by 60, and nearly 70% of men in their 70s. Yet the standard pharmaceutical response has remained stubbornly stuck in the past: a tablet you need to plan around, swallowed an hour before anything can happen, killing spontaneity dead in its tracks. TWC’s Tadalafil Gum flips that script entirely.

The genius here is the delivery system. Chewing the gum bypasses first-pass liver metabolism, meaning the active ingredients—tadalafil and vardenafil—hit your bloodstream significantly faster than any pill ever could. We’re talking minutes, not hours. A man can actually respond to his partner’s cues in real time. She gives you that look across the dinner table? Pop a piece of gum. By the time the waiter has your check, you’re ready. No awkward clock-watching. No “sorry honey, give me 45 minutes.” Just genuine, natural-feeling responsiveness that preserves the psychological flow of intimacy—which is half the battle with ED anyway.

The dual-action formulation is particularly clever. Tadalafil provides the long runway (that famous 36-hour window), while vardenafil delivers a faster onset and, for many men, a subjectively firmer response. Together they cover both dimensions of the problem: preparedness and acute responsiveness.

And here’s something nobody talks about: sex at bedtime is a sleep hack. Orgasm triggers a cascade of prolactin, oxytocin, and a parasympathetic nervous system shift that results in the ideal sleep pattern. Men who engage in satisfying nighttime intercourse fall asleep faster, spend more time in deep sleep, and wake up genuinely refreshed. That morning-after clarity and energy? It’s real, it’s biochemical, and it turns a good night into a great next day. Your partner notices. Your coworkers notice. You’re sharper, more present, less irritable. Your edge is back!

TWC’s gum format also eliminates the “pill bottle on the nightstand” stigma. It’s discreet, it’s portable, and frankly it’s a better user experience than choking down a tablet with water right when you’re trying to set a mood.

For men who’ve been sidelined by ED—or who simply want to trade pharmaceutical clunkiness for something that matches how real intimacy actually unfolds—this product is a genuine upgrade.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References

The Wellness Company. (2025). Tadalafil Gum. https://www.twc.health/products/tadalafil-gum

Disclaimer: This review is for informational purposes only. Consult your physician before starting any new medication, particularly if you take nitrates or have cardiovascular conditions.