By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many in the academic, business, communications fields have dropped use of Wikipedia altogether.

🪦 Wikipedia Discredited by a Thousand Cuts

Most colleges give this advice when looking at Wikipedia: “You may read Wikipedia but don’t cite Wikipedia when a better original source is available.”

Occasionally Wiki editors reach out to me and for a fee, propose they edit my profile. On the last occasion, I told him I don’t think people believe Wikipedia is valid anymore and it is not frequently quoted. It’s been discredited. He never replied. This year Wired lamented the fall of Wiki stating its ideals are not believable; this means the content is also not credible.

📖 The Promise vs. The Reality

Wikipedia sold the world a beautiful lie: a democratic repository of human knowledge, crowdsourced and self-correcting, free from the biases of traditional gatekeepers. The reality is something far uglier — a digital Pravda where ideological conformity is enforced by a permanent class of activist editors, and where the “neutral point of view” policy functions as a euphemism for whatever narrative the most obsessive and politically aligned moderators choose to protect.

The site’s decline into irrelevance isn’t a matter of opinion. It’s observable. It’s measurable in the way people now instinctively append “Wikipedia” to search queries only for quick date-checking or uncontroversial trivia, while instinctively discounting anything politically adjacent. The trust is gone.