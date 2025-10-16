FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

I am one of the poor unfortunates living under the yoke of these idiots. Can I point out that the Telegraph is wrong to say these politicians believe in environmentalism? They don't care in the slightest that wind turbines slaughter birds and bats or that solar panels destroy fertile farmland. They have no interest in protecting the environment in any way at all. They have bought into the idea of climate change and climate destruction and climate control. A concept that is totally meaningless but seems to be loved by unaccountable billionaires who buy these political idiots by the busload.

Also, ironically, our governments are incapable of providing any basic security or working infrastructure and they certainly don't seem to want to adjudicate in any conflicts anywhere. They don't represent anyone but the billionaires, banks and gun runners. They have encouraged all this and, at some point, we will all pay a huge price for their hubris and stupidity. They, presumably, hope to flee the mess and lounge around with Tony Blair on some tropical island (which won't be disappearing under the waves due to the whole climate narrative being a massive lie).

I'd consider adding Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to that list. The U.S. is, gratifyingly, not leading the way, on this occasion, but we are not far behind - closer to technocratic slavery than most MAGA people can imagine.

