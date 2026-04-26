FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Allie's avatar
Allie
3h

There are a lot of collagen products on the market. Many people have questions about the differences of collagen from different sources. This could have been a good article educating the public about the science of collagen and helping consumers to make well-informed choices without promoting one particular product. How much did this manufacturer pay for their product’s promotion?

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Dr. Hubris's avatar
Dr. Hubris
6h

Shameless product promotion...

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