FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
5h

All very good points you make. I have wondered similar. This reminds me so much of the covid scamdemic and how everyone jumped on board with a few thoughts and no one was allowed to question anything, yet the majority of the accepted assumptions made no logical sense. I'm not wasting any of my time or energy on this latest scam of trying to get the public hysterical again.

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franco nocentini's avatar
franco nocentini
3h

In the countryside, it's common to see mice in huts where there are very small farms, and probably within a 50 km radius of where I live, hundreds of small farmers, now elderly, with very small country properties, found themselves, like me, cleaning these old huts, where mice were common, especially if there were still farmyard animals and therefore food storage for these animals. These old huts were cleaned every so often, and, as I did, their droppings also had to be cleaned.

I've done it a couple of times; often, while cleaning, it was best to hold my breath due to the stench of their droppings.

I've never had any health problems that could be traced to these exposures, and I've never heard of anyone having problems cleaning old huts where there was even recent mouse droppings.

Before these latest incidents, in decades of living in the countryside, I'd never heard of anyone becoming infected simply by inhaling mouse droppings.

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