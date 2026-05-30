FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Linda's avatar
Linda
3h

I know the article is on cancer, but I have to say that Ivermectin probably saved my life after a severe reaction to the Pfizer vxx in 3/21. No medical person believed me, said I needed a psychiatrist. A urologist told me that my T cells were shut down by the vx. In desperation, I found AFLD online and ordered Ivermectin. It immediately started to calm down and stabilize me. Overtime, I got better, but never to where I was. I have used it when I got a respiratory illness and other inflammatory issues. I cried when I saw that article up yesterday and saved it. People still do not believe me. Thank you!

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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
4h

Major bravos to your associates Dr. McCullough and Nicholas Hulscher along with their research colleagues for doing the heavy lifting that has now essentially proven what was widely suspected by many vis a vis the incredible efficacy of this true wonder drug in treating and ultimately reversing numerous forms of cancer. That it was demonized so savagely by the powers that should not be during the Covid era is/was itself a crime against humanity.

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