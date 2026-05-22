FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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evergreen's avatar
evergreen
7h

Nothing more dangerous than an insecure physician who cops to the party line.

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Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
7hEdited

John,

This is a harrowing historic account of how it is that, sometimes, only fellow visionaries recognize each other's merit. Instrumentally, here is a template from Semmelweis' 1861 letter to Scanzoni, brought forward in time so that it could be utilized today:

" However, Mr. [ insert COVID health official ], should you continue to educate your pupils in the doctrine of [ insert orthodox COVID protocol such as remdesivir or COVID shot ] without having refuted my teaching, then I declare you before God and the world to be a murderer. "

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