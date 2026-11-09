By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The most difficult question I get in clinical practice why are some people ostensibly fine after multiple mRNA shots and others are not.

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🧬 How Does Pfizer and Moderna Get Broken Down in the Human Body?

Here’s the uncomfortable truth that immunologists whisper about but public health officials bury: the innate immune response is one of the most genetically variable systems in the human body, and mRNA vaccines—unlike traditional protein vaccines—are engineered to slam directly into that system.

A traditional vaccine delivers an antigen. An mRNA vaccine delivers a genetic instruction encoded in a molecule your body has evolved to treat as a viral invasion signal. The moment those lipid nanoparticles fuse with your cells, your innate immune system doesn’t see “vaccine.” It sees “pathogen-associated molecular pattern.” And how your individual genome responds to that alarm is... deeply, profoundly individual. It is key to understand how your body could and will get rid of Pfizer and Moderna synthetic mRNA through the final pathway of RNase L.