By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

New entrepreneurs to the health freedom movement have brought visibility to the proliferation of glucose or “metabolic” monitoring companies.

There are many companies involved in glucose monitoring, with some of the largest names being Medtronic, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Ypsomed, i-SENS, Inc., Intuity Medical, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Sinocare, Rossmax International Ltd., Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l., Bionime Corporation., Nemaura., and others. Specifically, in the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market, several companies are actively competing, including Abbott, Dexcom, Medtronic, and Roche. A recent report from GlobeNewswire identifies 40 vendors in the global blood glucose monitoring devices market. There is another layer of cost from companies such as Nutrisense, Signos, Levels, and others that use CGM data to provide personalized nutrition and metabolic health insights.