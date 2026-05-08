FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
1h

but what is it? a sweetener- if so, from what? or is it a coffee or tea? or a collagen? Heavy on the sales but zero real info. No mention of stevia or monk fruit as sweetners.

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Dan McGuire's avatar
Dan McGuire
1m

Is everything now a grift?

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