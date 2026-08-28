FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Madame Publius's avatar
Madame Publius
1h

What you are describing is the result of “democracy” which James Madison, aka the Father of our Constitution being its chief architect, warned against because democracies are “as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.” (Madison, The Federalist Papers, Ltr. 10, ¶13.) This is the reason the Framers gave us a constitution that Madison said was “strictly republican.” (The Federalist Papers, Ltr. 39, ¶2.) In a democracy, according the Madison, the majority rules and the rights of the minority always suffer. It is as political system, he explained, that has “ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property” and that has “ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention.” (Madison, The Federalist Papers, Letter 10, ¶13)

In our original Republican Form of Government, Madison explained, “The different governments will control each other, at the same time that each will be controlled by itself.” (Madison, The Federalist Papers, Ltr. 51, ¶9.) He referred to this as a “double security.” What nobody understands anymore is that we destroyed this “double security” when we began to democratize Presidential elections beginning in 1824 and Senatorial elections in 1913. These two changes destroyed the “double security,” and the states completely lost their ability to control the national government. These two changes took that power and placed it in the hands of the political parties, which the Framers eschewed, and the political parties' oligarchy has been controlling the national government and concentrating power into the hands of the national government ever since that time.

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Jason's avatar
Jason
1h

Both the Republicans and Democrats are controlled by Jewish interests. Whether they are bribed by AIPAC , understand the threat of what happened. Should they go against Israel’s narrative or there is no material from Epstein’s Island, our treasonous politicians are not America first.

((They)) will never allow us to solve this through an election!

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