FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
20m

“Dr. Stefan Lanka, molecular biologist and virologist became well known for publicly rejecting the scientific foundation of virology—particularly the idea that certain viruses, like HIV and measles, had ever been isolated according to rigorous scientific standards.

In 2011, Lanka publicly offered €100,000 to anyone who could provide scientific proof of the existence of the measles virus. The rules were simple, and the proof had to be a single scientific publication that fulfilled virology’s own claimed standards.”

He won, proving that viruses have never been isolated or detected: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience-93c

Yes people do get sick, but there are plenty of reasons behind viruses — which is why we can’t explain a lot of the phenomena; our foundation understanding is wrong

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Ladyramble's avatar
Ladyramble
19m

Arthur Firstenberg

The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life

This very well researched book correlates events like the 1918 Spanish flu with the introduction of radar which is why it originated in military bases or ships and it goes back to the earliest introduction of electricity and similar phenomena and is definitely worth considering

Especially now that electromagnetic frequency is better understood and can cause phenomena like disease

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