FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
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Sometimes, when I read stories like this man's, I wonder whether his early hardships helped shape his life. It seems to affect certain personalities determined to break free from their hardships.

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