FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Alamo Dude
3h

McNamara would later come face to face with Castro’s letter to Khrushchev begging Russia to nuke America. And willing to sacrifice all of Cubar.

Remember also just 86 years ago when suicide/homicide Shinto Buddhists jumped with their children off of 2,000 foot sea cliffs. Rather than be liberated into common sense by coalition forces in the Pacific.

Now the Left Coast would rather mutilate and sterilize their children for life. And addict them to synthetic hormones and SSRI drugs for life. Than be liberated into common sense.

Brandy
3h

How about a new law. Any politician who votes in favor of the US going to war, or funds it, is given an express ticket to the front lines to fight the war (or the mine fields etc). If they are funding foreign wars, they can go fight with those soldiers too. They can choose their replacement for their political position.

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
