By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As a cardiologist, I know that whatever causes a cardiac arrest, if it happens once, it can happen again. Danish public health expert Vibeke Manniche recently updated me on the case of Christian Eriksen.

June 12, 2021. Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. 42nd minute of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland. Christian Eriksen, then 29, receives a throw-in near the left touchline. He stumbles forward, collapses face-first onto the turf, and does not move. His heart had stopped.

The images are indelible: teammates forming a human shield, captain Simon Kjær clearing his airway and beginning chest compressions, the medical team delivering a defibrillatory shock on the pitch, Eriksen’s partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen weeping at the sideline. He was clinically dead for several minutes. He survived.

June 2026. Reports emerge that Eriksen, now playing for Manchester United at age 34, has suffered a second cardiac arrest. Once again, his life was saved — this time by the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted after the first event. He is the first high-profile athlete known to have experienced two vaccine-era cardiac arrests separated by years. Here is a summary presented by Dr Brian Sutterer.