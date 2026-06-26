By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The most ardent supporters of uniform childhood immunization are willing to overlook any shortcomings of vaccine products all in the name of population “herd immunity.”

🛡️ The Myth of Durable Herd Immunity: How a Public Health Fairy Tale Became Coercion Policy

For decades, public health authorities have wielded herd immunity as a rhetorical cudgel—a scientific-sounding justification for mass vaccination campaigns that brook no dissent and tolerate no refusal. The concept is elegant in its simplicity: vaccinate enough people, and the pathogen runs out of hosts. Transmission halts. The vulnerable are protected. Everyone wins. But this model, as applied to modern vaccination policy, rests on assumptions so divorced from reality that it functions less as epidemiology and more as mythology.

Diseases the CDC associates with herd immunity (via vaccination)

From CDC/HHS materials and explicitly CDC-linked guidance:

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Whooping cough (pertussis) [hhs.gov]

These are repeatedly used in CDC/HHS explanations of herd immunity as diseases where:

“When enough people…are vaccinated… it helps stop the disease from spreading”

Herd immunity requires three conditions that are almost never simultaneously met in practice: 1) sterilizing vaccine, 2) durable protection, and 3) pathogen with exclusively human-to-human transmission and no antigenic escape. When any of these fails, the entire framework collapses.