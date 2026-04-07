By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Cancer centers were among the most zealous promoters of COVID-19 vaccination believing there was no chance of failure. Alter AI helped rebalance with this sobering article.

Wee et al. from Singapore address an increasingly relevant but underexplored issue: the interaction between cancer, COVID‑19 vaccination, and long‑COVID. Their study surveyed or followed a large cohort of cancer patients across several cancer centers, nearly all of whom were fully or multiply vaccinated with mRNA‑based vaccines. Strikingly, the majority still became infected and went on to experience prolonged post‑COVID symptoms—fatigue, dyspnea, and cognitive impairment most frequent—lasting months beyond recovery. Critically, vaccination did not reduce either the incidence or duration of long‑COVID in this population.