Back in September 2023, I posted a report about an American transgendered woman named Sarah Ashton-Cirillo who claimed to be a soldier and an official spokesman of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces. She was in the news because of a publicized spat she had with then Senator JD Vance of Ohio, who has made an inquiry to determine is Sarah Ashton-Cirillo really is an official English language spokesman for the Ukrainian TDF. She really was.

Vance became aware of Ashton-Cirillo after he saw a video of the spokesman announcing that journalists who disseminate Russian propaganda will be hunted down and killed. In this video, she proclaims:

Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam in uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes. This puppet of Putin is only the first. Russia's war criminal propagandists will all be hunted down and justice will be served.

In response to Senator Vance’s query, Ashton-Cirillo posted yet another video in which she proclaimed her support of the First Amendment, but hastened to add that reporting Russian propaganda was not protected by the First Amendment.

Back then I posed the question: Who adjudicates what is Russian propaganda and what is merely critical reporting of the Ukrainian government and its U.S. government supporters?

The question touched on something I have frequently written about on this Substack—namely, the strange rise of ORTHODOXY in recent years.

There are, we are told, certain major issues in which Orthodox—that is, official U.S. government and MSM representations—cannot be questioned or criticized. Those who do question these orthodoxies will be censored, censured, or—if Ashton-Cirillo has her way—hunted down and killed.

The top four orthodoxies back in 2023 were what I called the Holy Quadripartitus of Piffle. They were:

1). COVID-19 vaccines are saving mankind. Anyone who questions the safety and efficacy of the vaccines is guilty of heresy.

2). The U.S. proxy war in Ukraine is a sacred mission and no negotiated settlement with Russia shall be countenanced. Anyone who criticizes the Ukrainian and U.S. governments, and any attempt to understand the war from the Russian point of view, is guilty of heresy.

3). Human induced climate change will soon destroy the earth if trillions aren’t spent to overhaul our entire energy policy. Anyone who questions this proposition is guilty of heresy.

4). The concept of biological sex is a mere “construct.” Skilled surgeons and endocrinologists can transform a boy into a girl or vice versa. Anyone who questions this assertion is guilty of heresy.

As I noted back then, the Holy Quadripartitus of Piffle was an orthodoxy of fanatical, obscurantist insanity. I am pleased to report that, less than two years later, it appears that the doctrine is exploding.

