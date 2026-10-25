By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The pandemic has ushered in a new era of “retraction” after peer-review and publication. Retractions of valid papers for “administrative” reasons has been a signal of censorship. However retractions for fraud or falsification of data have been a great concern for a true breach of scientific integrity in the effort to push unsafe, novel technology.

🧬 The Retraction of Ng et al.: What a Fabricated Paper Reveals About Vaccine Injury

It has become obvious that COVID-19 vaccines do not completely neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein allowing breakthrough infections. To make matters worse, if the antibodies raised by exposure to the vaccine derived Spike protein do not completely neutralize the synthetically produced Spike, then this dangerous protein can escape antibody control and roam the body free to damage tissues, organs, and ultimately cause death of the vaccine recipient.

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What Actually Happened

On 27 July 2022, Science Translational Medicine published “SARS-CoV-2 S2–targeted vaccination elicits broadly neutralizing antibodies” by Kevin W. Ng and colleagues at the Francis Crick Institute. The paper’s central claim, per its own summary: that S2-targeted vaccination produced antibodies in mice that could neutralize diverse alphacoronaviruses and betacoronaviruses, offering a path to a “pan-CoV vaccine.”

On 14 October 2026, the journal retracted it. The Francis Crick Institute’s investigation concluded:

Fabricated data in Fig. 2, B and C

Falsified images in fig. S6

The first author, Kevin W. Ng, admitted responsibility

The fabrication “casts doubt on some other experiments presented in the paper, for which primary data and samples are unavailable, precluding post hoc verification”

Eighteen institutions originally signed off on the paper. Twenty authors agreed with the retraction. Two — Maria Greco and Hisashi Arase — did not respond.