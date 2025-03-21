by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study by Chaufan et al titled, “It isn’t about health, and it sure doesn’t care”: a qualitative exploration of healthcare workers’ lived experience of the policy of vaccination mandates in Ontario, Canada, was just published in the Journal of Public Health and Emergency:

Background: When coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines became available, healthcare workers (HCWs) were prioritized for vaccination. Despite controversy, vaccine mandates were implemented in most healthcare settings across Canada, with many still in effect. Many studies have examined the perceived problem of vaccine hesitancy within the healthcare labour force. However, few have investigated the lived experience of mandated vaccination from the perspective of HCWs themselves. In this study, we examine this experience in a purposive sample of HCWs in the province of Ontario, including their decision-making processes, the mandates’ impact on their lives and livelihoods, and their views on the effects of mandates on patient care. The study is part of a mixed methods study reassessing the COVID-19 policy response in Canada.

Methods: We performed a reflexive thematic analysis of qualitative data of responses to one open ended question and open-ended entries to closed questions, offered by 245 HCWs in a published survey of a purposive sample of 468 HCWs in Ontario, of diverse vaccination status, professions, ages, socioeconomic status, races/ethnicities, and genders. Respondents were recruited through snowball sampling via social media and professional networks of the research team.

Results: Most respondents were unvaccinated, had been terminated for non-compliance with vaccination mandates, experienced personal losses, and reported negative views on mandates and their impacts on patient care. We identified six themes: (I) policies conflicting with scientific evidence and professional practice; (II) conflicts with medical ethics; (III) unacknowledged or dismissed personal hardships; (IV) unacknowledged or dismissed physical harms; (V) discrimination against unvaccinated HCWs and patients; and (VI) negative impacts on patient care.

Conclusions: Our study revealed a system in Ontario healthcare settings that inflicts significant harm on non-compliant HCWs and patients, discriminates against these HCWs’ right to work, and violates the right to informed consent of both HCWs and patients. These ethical violations, compounded by the mounting lack of evidence of effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination to stop viral transmission—this effectiveness proposed as its scientific rationale—call for an urgent reconsideration of the practice.