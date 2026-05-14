FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
3h

more baloney from the " experts"

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Allie's avatar
Allie
33m

Dr. Birx is at it, again, recommending PCR as a screening test in asymptomatic individuals. She should have been sent to jail a long time ago!

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