By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Is it just me or are lips getting fatter in the population over time? The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reports that ~1.45 million lip‑augmentation procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2024. It is estimated that roughly 5–10% of adult women in the United States have had cosmetic lip filler at least once.

💉 Scientific Review: Modern Cosmetic Lip Augmentation

The use of dermal fillers for lip augmentation has become a ubiquitous aesthetic procedure. While often marketed as simple, “lunch-hour” enhancements, these interventions represent significant biological manipulations that require critical scrutiny regarding their long-term physiological impact.

🧪 Composition and Mechanism

The current gold standard for lip augmentation is Hyaluronic Acid (HA)-based fillers. HA is a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan; however, the commercial product is synthetically produced via bacterial fermentation and subsequently cross-linked to increase its longevity.

Cross-linking agents—most commonly 1,4-butanediol diglycidyl ether (BDDE)—are utilized to create a more stable, viscosity-resistant gel that resists enzymatic degradation by hyaluronidase. Other, less common fillers include synthetic microspheres like poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) or calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA), which function by stimulating neocollagenesis rather than providing simple volumetric expansion.

While acute reactions are rare, they can be serious.