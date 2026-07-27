FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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James Gravelyn's avatar
James Gravelyn
6h

I don't see elation at the news of killing. (Defaming a dead man is twisted, by the way. You would do well as a podcast partner with Candace Owens.) I see a man elated at how well his country's military is doing at destroying a terrorist regime's ability to export killing to other regions of the world. As usual, Mr. Leake, you only see events through the prism of your own skewed worldview.

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Taming the Wolf Institute's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute
6h

John Leake has no doubt tapped into a very important variable when it comes to mind viruses.

I believe he is correct in the observation that there are those who delight in mayhem and death, including Lindsey Graham. The virus of psychopathy that infects humanity was captured well in Snakes in Suits, a book about psychopaths in the boardroom.

Leake's comment on Hitchens (someone I did not particularly like) was helpful. Leake wrote, "At one point in the interview, he made the startling statement that the Great Powers waged war not because conflict resolution was so hard, but because the men running the belligerent countries simply wanted war." So true. And Hitchens' analysis of the damage done to Christianity, a faith that seemed cut loose from its moorings, was also good analysis. I sometimes worry that Christians, of which I am one, no longer understand their faith beyond third grade catechism or Sunday School.

The question that remains is what is the nature of the soil, the mind dirt, in which mind viruses thrive. At risk of being self serving and repetitive, I think Leake and others might enjoy a little speculative fiction on that topic that I put into a short story, The Rescue. https://firstimagefilms.com/the-rescue-story/

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