By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Have you ever wondered why Ebola outbreaks are mainly an African storyline? The current Ebola outbreak (Bundibugyo strain) in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (Ituri province) involves roughly 246 suspected cases with about 8–13 confirmed, and approximately 65–88 Ebola-probable (not confirmed) deaths. Press have not reported on any isolation techniques, deployment of monoclonal antibodies, or hospital care.

The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency due to cross‑border spread into Uganda, where two cases and one death have been reported.

Ebola Virus Disease: Epidemiology and the Socio‑Cultural Determinants of Transmission

Ebola virus disease (EVD) remains one of the most virulent pathogens known to medicine, characterized by hemorrhagic fever and high mortality without supportive medical care. It is a single‑stranded RNA virus (specifically a negative‑sense RNA virus) with surface glycoprotein spikes (GP) that stick out from its envelope and help it attach to and enter cells allowing rapid replication and cellular destruction. Since its identification in 1976, EVD has emerged in sporadic, explosive outbreaks across sub‑Saharan Africa, primarily within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, Guinea, and Sierra Leone. Between 1976 and 2025, over 35,000 cases were reported, resulting in more than 15,000 confirmed deaths, with overall case‑fatality rates (CFR) typically hovering between 40% and 65% (Ojo, 2025; BMJ Glob Health, 2020). While the virus is zoonotic, originating from contact with infected bushmeat or bats, human‑to‑human transmission is the primary driver of epidemic expansion, heavily influenced by socio‑cultural practices and health‑system infrastructure.

The Epidemiology of Outbreaks

Ebola outbreaks do not follow a uniform annual cycle; they are stochastic events triggered by zoonotic spillover. However, the frequency of reported outbreaks has increased in the 21st century due to increases in population density and availability to blood PCR testing. Between 2017 and 2025 alone, sub‑Saharan Africa witnessed eight major outbreaks, resulting in over 2,400 deaths. The Zaire ebolavirus remains the most lethal strain, with CFRs often exceeding 65%, whereas the Sudan virus historically exhibits slightly lower lethality, though still severe. The high variability in CFR — ranging from 28 % to 100 % in localized events — is largely explained by the lack of medical intervention and access to intravenous fluids, monoclonal antibodies, and supportive care.

Tribal Practices and Transmission Dynamics

Transmission of the Ebola virus occurs through direct contact with blood, secretions, or other bodily fluids of infected persons in the moribund and deceased states. In many rural communities, traditional burial and mourning rites are central to social cohesion. These practices often involve the ritual washing, touching, and sometimes kissing of the deceased. Because the viral load in a body post‑mortem is at its peak, these rites facilitate explosive “superspreading” events. For example, during the West African epidemic (2014–2016), a single funeral was traced to the infection of dozens of mourners. When these individuals returned to their villages, they seeded new transmission chains, turning localized cases into regional epidemics. Addressing these practices is ethically sensitive; top‑down bans often drive funerals underground, making tracking impossible. Successful interventions have instead involved working with community elders to develop “safe and dignified burial” protocols that respect ritual integrity while neutralizing the hazard. Like many infectious pathogens, future disease control will depend on improved sanitation and hygiene rather than a vaccine.

The Role of Healthcare Infrastructure

Beyond cultural practices, the lack of robust medical infrastructure acts as a primary catalyst for mortality. In many endemic regions, hospitals lack basic personal protective equipment (PPE), isolation capacity, and reliable intravenous fluid support. Without supportive care, mortality remains high; with early rehydration, electrolyte management, and now monoclonal antibodies (Inmazeb® (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn), survival improves significantly. Healthcare‑associated transmission is also a major driver; when staff lack protective gear, the hospital itself becomes a focal point for infection rather than a place of healing. Furthermore, the lack of diagnostic laboratories delays identification, allowing a few cases to become hundreds before the first isolation ward is opened.

Conclusion

Ebola’s lethality is not merely biological; it is amplified by the intersection of poverty, infrastructure gaps, and the sacred nature of funerary rites. While the virus itself is highly fatal with no hospital care, the epidemic potential of an outbreak is determined by how effectively medical responders can engage with communities to modify high‑risk burial practices and provide basic supportive care. Mitigating future outbreaks requires a shift from declarations of health emergency and strictly biomedical responses to approaches that address tribal traditions with modern biosafety, ensuring that efforts to save the living do not also require the stigmatization of the dead.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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