There’s a funny scene in the 2004 film Starsky and Hutch (starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson) when the dopey detective duo gets a couple of girls back at their place. One of them is brunette and the other is blond. While strategizing in the kitchen, Ben Stiller confesses “I’ve always had a thing for blondes,” to which Owen Wilson replies, “Good, ‘cause I’ll take anything.”

Back then, in 2004, we in America were free to laugh (or not laugh) at such frivolities. Now, it seems that using a cute blond model to sell blue jeans is perceived to be a deadly serious matter reminiscent of Nazi racial ideology.

In recent years I’ve often wondered why the cultural Left has become so obsessed with race.

My younger brother and I occasionally exchange theories about this weird and pointless obsession. Sometimes, just for kicks, he tunes into NPR to listen to its programming about race in America. Not long ago, he was surprised to learn that lawn maintenance is a form of white privilege. As he put it:

After working 60-hour weeks for 12 years to afford a nice home with nice landscaping, I was surprised to hear that by maintaining my lawn, I am exercising white privilege. Can I relinquish this privilege by letting the weeds grow?

Redemption: The Cessation of White Privilege

Why do people at places like NPR wish to perpetuate racial classifications of humanity? Racial doctrine had commercial utility for British and European colonists in the New World who wanted to get rich as Planters but lacked sufficient labor to do so. By asserting that dark-skinned people from Africa were racially inferior, they rationalized using these people as slave labor.

Today, we see the same racial classification of humanity, though now it is the “white race” that is deemed morally and intellectually inferior by virtue of their biological classification. I wonder what is the utility—that is, what is being gained—by perpetuating racial classifications and stereotypes?

The Sydney Sweeney controversy suggests that a key causal factor of this obsession is stupidity. Quickly perusing a few online rants and columns from cultural Leftists, I am impressed by how conspicuously stupid they are.

Though the internet provides vast libraries of knowledge at the fingertips of anyone with a computer or phone, it has also provided a channel for hordes of garrulous morons to speak loudly in the public forum.

